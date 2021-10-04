Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 26,100 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000. SEA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SEA by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.93. 71,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,410. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

