Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 56,432 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,872,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.07. 241,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

