Trexquant Investment LP Sells 582 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.06. 18,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,557. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

