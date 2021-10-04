Trexquant Investment LP Takes $4.51 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.47. 45,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

