Trexquant Investment LP Takes $4.82 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

