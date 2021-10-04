Trexquant Investment LP Takes $4.82 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

NSC stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.62. The company had a trading volume of 60,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

