Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 339,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 93,462 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 679.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 892.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 985,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 122.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 372,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 205,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 322,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,717. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.