Tribe (TRIBE) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $276.48 million and $11.74 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.25 or 0.08550612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00281571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00113777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

