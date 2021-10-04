Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Trimble by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $12,659,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.69. 11,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03. Trimble has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

