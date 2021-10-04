Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

