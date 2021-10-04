TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $16,779.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $16,779.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $16,105.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $14,227.50.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.89. 108,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,456. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.