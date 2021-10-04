Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,049.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $338,453.36 and approximately $1,049.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

