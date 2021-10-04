Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Trading Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG)’s share price was up 18.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

In other news, Director Pierre Stewart Pettigrew acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$494,812.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,950.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

