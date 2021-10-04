Trollcoin Price Up 30.9% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $604.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.06 or 0.99892498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005619 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002041 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.00551489 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.