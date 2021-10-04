TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE TBI opened at $28.59 on Monday. TrueBlue has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

