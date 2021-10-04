TrueFi Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $64.68 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.89 or 0.08569328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00277137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00113467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

