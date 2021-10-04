Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackLine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $119.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,918 shares of company stock worth $24,987,915. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

