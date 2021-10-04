Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

