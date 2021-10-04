Truist Securiti Comments on BlackLine, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackLine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BL. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

NASDAQ BL opened at $119.52 on Monday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,987,915. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

