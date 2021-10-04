Truist Securiti Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $122.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

