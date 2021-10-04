Truist Securiti Comments on Ferguson plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FERG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

FERG opened at $138.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $148.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $302,394,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

