Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for James River Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

