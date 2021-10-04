Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vroom, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.44). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vroom has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vroom by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.