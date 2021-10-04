Truist Securiti Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

NASDAQ WING opened at $169.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $160,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

