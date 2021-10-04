Truist Trims Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price to $65.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.71. 289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,230. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,815 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

