Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity raised Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

TCNNF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 388,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

