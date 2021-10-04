Trupanion Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,263% compared to the typical daily volume of 367 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $2,700,452. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trupanion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

