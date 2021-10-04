Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 423,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

TNP stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

A number of analysts have commented on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

