TTC Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Bibox. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.48 or 0.08666653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00277538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00114282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

