Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TKGBY stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

