TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $872,719.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $872,719.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,164,277,182 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

