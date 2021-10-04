Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $69,586,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in Tuya by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after buying an additional 1,534,773 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUYA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 929,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,430. Tuya has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

