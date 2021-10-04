Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,031,193.75 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00.

Twilio stock traded down $11.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.22. 2,017,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,681. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

