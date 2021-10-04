Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 625,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

