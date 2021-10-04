Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $464.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $346.45 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

