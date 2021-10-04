U Network (UUU) Market Cap Reaches $3.86 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, U Network has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $827,527.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

UUU is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

