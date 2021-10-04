U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 239,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

