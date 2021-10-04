U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.79. 94,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of U.S. Global Investors worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

