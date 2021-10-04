UBS Group Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to “Neutral”

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.