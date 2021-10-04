Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $543.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.00 million and the highest is $545.93 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 104,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

