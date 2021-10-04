UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.52

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.52 and last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $657,848 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

