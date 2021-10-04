Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.82

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 11080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

