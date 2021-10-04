Unibright (UBT) Achieves Market Cap of $341.89 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $341.89 million and $4.98 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.83 or 0.08853736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00299548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.