UniLayer (LAYER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.88 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $18.72 million and $4.88 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.48 or 0.08666653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00277538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00114282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

