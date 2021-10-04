UniLend Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and $4.41 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.54 or 0.08469786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00272952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00113805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

