Unilever PLC Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Unilever in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

UL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

