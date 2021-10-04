Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.82.

UNP stock opened at $201.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.