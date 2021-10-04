Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Tops $124,229.38 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $228,813.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $124,229.38 or 2.60463792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.05 or 0.43404666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00312376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00114990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

