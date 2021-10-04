Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Unisys worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unisys by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Unisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

