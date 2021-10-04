United Natural Foods, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.